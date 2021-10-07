Badger DAO (BADGER) Reaches Market Cap of $242.86 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.61 or 0.00043570 BTC on exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $242.86 million and approximately $45.54 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 48.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00050338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00233362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00104151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00012038 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,285,849 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

