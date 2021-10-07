Baader Bank Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €127.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.11% from the company’s previous close.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €103.94 ($122.29).

ZAL stock opened at €76.92 ($90.49) on Thursday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €91.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €91.91.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

