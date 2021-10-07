B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BTG. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

BTG stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. Analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in B2Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,594,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,532,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,751,000 after acquiring an additional 518,415 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in B2Gold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,918,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,087,000 after acquiring an additional 769,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,943,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,244,000 after buying an additional 330,629 shares during the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

