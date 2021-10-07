Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,928 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $17,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 19.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 143,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 103.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 124,224 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 845.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 101.2% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZUL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.03.

Azul stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. Azul S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.