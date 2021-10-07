Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $36.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,632. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

