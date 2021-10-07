Axa S.A. Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,341 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 33,578 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $101,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.84.

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $639.34. 144,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,339. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $640.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $564.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.00. The company has a market capitalization of $282.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

