Axa S.A. Increases Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,275 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises 0.9% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.82% of Ferrari worth $312,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,588,000 after buying an additional 723,416 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after buying an additional 660,422 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,512,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,788,000 after buying an additional 381,095 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,314. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.29 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.14.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.18.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

