Axa S.A. Has $131.78 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,272,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,019 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.20% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $131,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,730 shares of company stock worth $14,014,529. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EW traded up $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $112.17. 39,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average is $103.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

