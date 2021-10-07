Axa S.A. Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.6% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $202,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.53. The company had a trading volume of 135,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,028,519. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $253.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

