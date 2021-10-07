Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Short Interest Down 17.8% in September

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 150.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 53.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVAN remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. 42,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,060. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Avanti Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

