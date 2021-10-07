Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to report $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of AGR stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.00. 2,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.13. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,518,000 after buying an additional 1,388,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avangrid by 23.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,296,000 after buying an additional 313,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 144.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after buying an additional 308,114 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after buying an additional 301,284 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

