Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.50.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,613,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,685,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.99. 1,476,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,963. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.