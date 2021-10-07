Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Purchased by Knott David M

Knott David M raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Knott David M’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 62,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,408. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $489,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,500 shares of company stock worth $6,199,500. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AUPH. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.