AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 4.6% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

NYSE:T traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 55,783,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,532,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

