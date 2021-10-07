Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives $9.98 Consensus PT from Analysts

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.98.

AEXAY has been the subject of several research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC raised shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of AEXAY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. 34,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,588. Atos has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

