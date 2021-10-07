Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Short Interest Down 15.6% in September

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,200 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 476,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATCX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $361.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. bought 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $75,368.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,462.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,628 shares of company stock valued at $231,602. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 17.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.