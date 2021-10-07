Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $540.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlas Copco to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from SEK 500 to SEK 540 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

ATLKY traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 36,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,407. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.