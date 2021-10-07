Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.37

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.37 and last traded at $86.14, with a volume of 2898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average of $70.65.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

