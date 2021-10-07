Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ AY opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.15 and a beta of 0.68. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,432,000 after acquiring an additional 686,629 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,958,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

