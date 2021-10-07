Athene (NYSE:ATH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.71

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.71 and last traded at $71.60, with a volume of 1113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Get Athene alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $25,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock worth $1,009,432 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth about $335,223,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth about $97,524,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Athene by 285.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Athene by 61.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,725 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Athene by 89.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,086,000 after acquiring an additional 967,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.