Athene (NYSE:ATH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.71

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.71 and last traded at $71.60, with a volume of 1113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.42.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79.
In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $25,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock worth $1,009,432 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth about $335,223,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth about $97,524,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Athene by 285.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Athene by 61.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,725 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Athene by 89.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,086,000 after acquiring an additional 967,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
About Athene (NYSE:ATH)
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
