Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Upgraded by Desjardins to Buy

Desjardins upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Athabasca Oil stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.
About Athabasca Oil
