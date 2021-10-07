Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Upgraded by Desjardins to Buy

Desjardins upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Athabasca Oil stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

