Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) were up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 321 ($4.19) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.18). Approximately 224,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 365,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317 ($4.14).
A number of analysts have commented on ATYM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th.
The stock has a market cap of £444.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 314.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 318.42.
Atalaya Mining Company Profile (LON:ATYM)
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
