Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) were up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 321 ($4.19) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.18). Approximately 224,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 365,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317 ($4.14).

A number of analysts have commented on ATYM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £444.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 314.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 318.42.

In other news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

