Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
Associated Banc stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,600,000 after buying an additional 4,125,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,265 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,194,000 after purchasing an additional 138,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Associated Banc by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.