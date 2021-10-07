Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Associated Banc stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,600,000 after buying an additional 4,125,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,265 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,194,000 after purchasing an additional 138,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Associated Banc by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

