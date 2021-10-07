Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading Down 11.5%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND) fell 11.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 150,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 137,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$0.35 target price on shares of Ascendant Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85.

In other Ascendant Resources news, Director Mark Peter Brennan purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,288,333 shares in the company, valued at C$868,119.91.

About Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

