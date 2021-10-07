Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ARRWU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.