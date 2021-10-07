Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading 8.7% Higher

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78. 17,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,150,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.21.
Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
