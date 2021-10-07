Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ARVL stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21. Arrival has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $37.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Arrival during the first quarter worth $271,829,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Arrival during the second quarter worth $153,645,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Arrival during the first quarter worth $83,061,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arrival during the first quarter worth $37,386,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arrival during the second quarter worth $13,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

