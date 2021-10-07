Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.74 target price (down from C$5.50) on shares of Arizona Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

AZMCF opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21. Arizona Metals has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

