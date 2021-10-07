Ariel Investments LLC Reduces Position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,247 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.88% of Rubicon Technology worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rubicon Technology by 2,378.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCN opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Rubicon Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

