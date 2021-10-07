Ariel Investments LLC Purchases 8,388 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 2.71% of Methode Electronics worth $51,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,933,000 after acquiring an additional 536,260 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,985,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 120,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,699,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,210,596.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at $57,257,075.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,423 shares of company stock worth $1,872,957 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MEI traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.40. 229,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

