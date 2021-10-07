Ariel Investments LLC Has $276.51 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,399,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,464 shares during the quarter. Envista accounts for about 2.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $276,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,229,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,779,000 after purchasing an additional 196,705 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 48.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after acquiring an additional 966,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,783,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 149.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after acquiring an additional 936,393 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 38.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,252,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,116,000 after acquiring an additional 346,005 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVST traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. 1,827,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,414. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

