Ariel Investments LLC Has $16.67 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,425 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 394,767 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Tapestry worth $16,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPR stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

