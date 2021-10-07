Ariel Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in APA by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APA opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. APA’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist cut their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.39.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

