Ariel Investments LLC Cuts Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,377,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,256 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $36,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,290,000 after buying an additional 3,058,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,799,000 after buying an additional 848,426 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,153,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,230,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,617,000 after buying an additional 449,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,989,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,317,000 after buying an additional 434,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.81 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.