Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

Get Argo Group International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARGO. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Shares of NYSE ARGO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.91. 2,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 0.96. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 185.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares in the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 89.0% in the second quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 342.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.