ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce $22.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $22.68 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $13.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $76.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.04 billion to $80.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.90 billion to $73.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 118.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 23,884 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $3,889,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 239.3% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 367,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 259,354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 117.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $1,085,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MT traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $28.90. 183,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,798,848. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

