ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.92.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $89.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.