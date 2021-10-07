Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Shares Purchased by Adams Street Partners LLC

Adams Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares during the period. Aptinyx makes up 3.2% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Adams Street Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Aptinyx worth $15,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 259,408 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 106,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 105,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 94,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. 344,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,567. The company has a market capitalization of $153.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.36. Aptinyx Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

