Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

APLT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $260,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,920 shares of company stock worth $542,113. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 13.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

