Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $186.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. Appian has a 12-month low of $62.29 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth $2,781,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth $290,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 29.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 49.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 67.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

