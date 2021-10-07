Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AON by 95.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.90.

Shares of AON stock opened at $290.83 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $302.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.69 and its 200-day moving average is $255.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

