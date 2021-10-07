AO Asset Management LP Has $34.73 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AO Asset Management LP lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 2.4% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $34,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,090 shares of company stock worth $82,722,453. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. KGI Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $4.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.82. 25,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of -299.03 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

