AO Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AO Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76,900 shares during the quarter. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.19.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 597,793 shares of company stock valued at $155,919,565 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.31. 11,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,423.98 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.62 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.