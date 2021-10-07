Anyswap Reaches Market Cap of $157.30 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $157.30 million and approximately $15.00 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $8.44 or 0.00015465 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 41.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00062878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00098812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00133154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,521.51 or 0.99909393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,605.01 or 0.06606092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

