Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $370.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.75. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

