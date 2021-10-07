Ann Mather Sells 417 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $143,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.54, for a total transaction of $154,098.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $80,797.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $158,496.00.

NYSE:ANET opened at $353.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.31. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.35 and a 1-year high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

