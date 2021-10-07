Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Anima has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82.

About Anima

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

