Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR: ABI) recently:

10/6/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/6/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/6/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/21/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/16/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/2/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/2/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/31/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/27/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/25/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/9/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

