AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $307.82 million.

ANGO opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

In related news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.