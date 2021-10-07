Analyzing Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) & European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 22.06% -59.21% 17.67% European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Match Group and European Wax Center’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.39 billion 18.21 $128.56 million $2.00 78.66 European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than European Wax Center.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Match Group and European Wax Center, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 European Wax Center 0 2 8 0 2.80

Match Group currently has a consensus price target of $165.65, indicating a potential upside of 5.30%. European Wax Center has a consensus price target of $29.78, indicating a potential upside of 4.30%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats European Wax Center on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas.

